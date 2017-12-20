SBS Filipino

ADF in Philippines for counter terrorism mentorship program

Australia, Philippine military training

Published 20 December 2017 at 4:08pm, updated 20 December 2017 at 4:10pm
By Manny Tsigas
Presented by Ronald Manila
Australian troops have completed a wave of combat drills with marines in the Philippines-- as part of a new counter terrorism mentorship program. Image: Members of the ADF training in Cavite province, Philippines (AAP)

The strenuous training aims is to train Filipino soldiers to fight in urban environments, following a disastrous siege by militants in the country's south.

