Advance-care plans can help where English is second language

Image: Vicki Athanasopoulos and her father

Image: Vicki Athanasopoulos and her father (SBS) Source: SBS

Published 30 September 2016
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
In a health crisis, would your family know what care you would want? If you could not communicate your wishes, who would you want to speak for you to ensure your cultural beliefs and values were respected? Young or old, life can change in an instant, and health-care professionals are encouraging more Australians to plan for their future care.

