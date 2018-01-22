SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Advice from a Filo career coach

Gabby Repoll

Published 23 January 2018 at 7:31am, updated 23 January 2018 at 7:37am
By Marc Leabres
Who is a career coach? Filipino-Australian Gabby Ripoll helps athletes from various sports take care of their career in - and out the sporting arena. Image: still shot of Gabby Ripoll from a video by Marc Leabres

Ripoll talks about being a career coach for athletes from at least three different sports  and teams in Sydney.



