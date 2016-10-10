SBS Filipino

Advisers need to tell Duterte to tone down: UP Prof

Published 10 October 2016
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Despite the rhetorics of President Rodrigo Duterte to cut ties with the Americans, the well-entrenched legal relationship of the Philippines and the United States can not just be ended, says Professor Clarita Carlos of the University of the Philippines and former consultant to the Mindanao peace process. Image: Professor Carlos, left, being interviewed by Shirley Escalante (supplied by Escalante)

This is one of the views of Carlos as she assesses the first 100 days of President Rodrigo Duterte, especially on the issues of fight against illegal drug, fight against corruption and roadmap to peace

 

 

