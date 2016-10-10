Advisers need to tell Duterte to tone down: UP Prof

This is one of the views of Carlos as she assesses the first 100 days of President Rodrigo Duterte, especially on the issues of fight against illegal drug, fight against corruption and roadmap to peace
Published 10 October 2016 at 2:56pm, updated 10 October 2016 at 3:06pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Despite the rhetorics of President Rodrigo Duterte to cut ties with the Americans, the well-entrenched legal relationship of the Philippines and the United States can not just be ended, says Professor Clarita Carlos of the University of the Philippines and former consultant to the Mindanao peace process. Image: Professor Carlos, left, being interviewed by Shirley Escalante (supplied by Escalante)
Published 10 October 2016 at 2:56pm, updated 10 October 2016 at 3:06pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share