SBS Filipino

Advocate for young Filo singers

SBS Filipino

a

a

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 November 2016 at 11:16am, updated 17 November 2016 at 1:50pm
By Jake Atienza
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Blessie Pica is a Filipino-Australian musician who was born and raised in Wollongong. She is an advocate for young singers, through her work as a musician and manages events with the MAS Presents. Image: Blessie Pica (supplied)

Published 17 November 2016 at 11:16am, updated 17 November 2016 at 1:50pm
By Jake Atienza
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In the interview, she speaks about her start in the world of music, the diversity of music in Wollongong, and the young talents associated with Cyrus who won the X Factor in Australia in 2015.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels