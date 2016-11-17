Advocate for young Filo singers

In the interview, she speaks about her start in the world of music, the diversity of music in Wollongong, and the young talents associated with Cyrus who won the X Factor in Australia in 2015.
Published 17 November 2016 at 11:16am, updated 17 November 2016 at 1:50pm
By Jake Atienza
Source: SBS
Blessie Pica is a Filipino-Australian musician who was born and raised in Wollongong. She is an advocate for young singers, through her work as a musician and manages events with the MAS Presents. Image: Blessie Pica (supplied)
