Advocates call for Government rethink on refugee policy

This year's theme is labelled 'With Refugees' and aims to encourage the community to embrace and get to know newly settled migrants.
Refugee advocates are seen during Pall Sunday Rally for refugees at Belmore Park in Sydney, Sunday, April 14, 2019. (AAP Image/Paul Braven) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP
Published 20 June 2019 at 8:25am, updated 20 June 2019 at 8:31am
By Pablo Vinales
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia is marking World Refugee Day with advocates using the occasion to call on the Government to rethink its refugee policy. (In Filipino and English)
Available in other languages
