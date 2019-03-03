SBS Filipino

Advocates welcome Labor domestic violence announcement

Domestic violence

Labor has pledged to create 20,000 funding packages for people fleeing domestic violence if they are elected to government. Source: Getty Images

Published 3 March 2019 at 11:54am, updated 3 March 2019 at 12:56pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Domestic violence advocates have welcomed a recent announcement by Labor that it will spend $158 million dollars for frontline domestic violence services if they win the next NSW election. But some groups say more needs to be spent on refugee and migrant women who are more likely to miss out on emergency support.

