Affordable rental properties few and far between for welfare recipients

Just 1.5 per cent of rental listings across the country are affordable for a person on JobSeeker, formerly known as Newstart.
Rental properties are hard to find for welfare recipients Source: Getty Images
Published 1 May 2020 at 8:29am
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
A new report has revealed a severe lack in affordable rental properties for welfare recipients – even with a temporary doubling of the JobSeeker allowance.
