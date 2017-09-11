SBS Filipino

Afghan refugee football club looks for help to keep going

site_197_Filipino_746085.JPG

Published 11 September 2017 at 11:31am
By Abby Dinham
Source: SBS
A football club for Afghan refugees in Melbourne's east is facing potential closure as it struggles to raise enough funds to continue operating. Image: Afghan Victory FCs Zakarya Shojaie (SBS)

The founder of the club, Afghan Victory FC, has funded it for the last four years but now faces financial hardship himself.

 

And he fears his ability to keep the club going is in danger.





