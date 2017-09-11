Afghan refugee football club looks for help to keep going

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Afghan refugee football club looks for help to keep goingPlay04:45SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.18MB)Published 11 September 2017 at 11:31amBy Abby DinhamSource: SBSAvailable in other languages A football club for Afghan refugees in Melbourne's east is facing potential closure as it struggles to raise enough funds to continue operating. Image: Afghan Victory FCs Zakarya Shojaie (SBS)Published 11 September 2017 at 11:31amBy Abby DinhamSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesThe founder of the club, Afghan Victory FC, has funded it for the last four years but now faces financial hardship himself. And he fears his ability to keep the club going is in danger.ShareLatest podcast episodesWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaul