Afghanistan's orphaned children finding new hope

Published 27 April 2016 at 5:11pm
By Sarah Abo
Source: SBS
As the battle to suppress insurgency continues throughout Afghanistan, behind the walls of several shelters in the same areas, children are fighting against adversity in the hope of a brighter future. Image: Children play at the Australian embassy in Kabul (SBS)

Funded with the help of Australians, more than 900 young Afghans have a chance of inheriting a safer nation.

 

 

 





