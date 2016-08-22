AFL embraces diversity

Published 22 August 2016 at 1:41pm
Whether it's watching matches, playing on the field or supporting their favourite players, many migrants in Australia are embracing AFL. Image: Footy fans (L-Fresh/AFL)

Reflecting our evolving population, AFL has become more multicultural with many new migrants taking up footy for a sense of belonging.

 

These athletes often act as an inspiration and role model for their communities.

 

