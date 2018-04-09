AFL holds Diversity Championships in bid to cross cultures

Courtney Dempsey while playing for Essendon

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 April 2018 at 12:20pm, updated 9 April 2018 at 12:22pm
By Douglas Smith
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian Rules Football has worked hard in recent years to attract fans and young players from multicultural backgrounds to what has traditionally been a very Australian game. Image: Courtney Dempsey, left, in his playing days for Essendon (AAP)

Published 9 April 2018 at 12:20pm, updated 9 April 2018 at 12:22pm
By Douglas Smith
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share