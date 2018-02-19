SBS Filipino

AFLX debut hailed by coaches and players

Collingwood's Steele Sidebottom tackled by Adelaide's Andy Otten (AAP)

Collingwood's Steele Sidebottom tackled by Adelaide's Andy Otten (AAP)

Published 19 February 2018 at 12:39pm, updated 19 February 2018 at 2:39pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
AFL footy fans have had a taste of a brand new game last week as the Adelaide Crows took home a grand final win in the inaugural tournament of AFLX.

