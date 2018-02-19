AFLX debut hailed by coaches and players

Collingwood's Steele Sidebottom tackled by Adelaide's Andy Otten (AAP) Source: AAP
Published 19 February 2018 at 12:39pm, updated 19 February 2018 at 2:39pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
AFL footy fans have had a taste of a brand new game last week as the Adelaide Crows took home a grand final win in the inaugural tournament of AFLX.
Published 19 February 2018 at 12:39pm, updated 19 February 2018 at 2:39pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share