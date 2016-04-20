AFP and Malaysian Forces to Discuss Security within Border Seas

Available in other languages

Police and military personnel have widened the rescue operations for five police officers from Davao City who were seized by New Peoples Army rebels in Paquibato district last Saturday.











Unidentified suspects bombed but failed to topple early Tuesday two transmissions towers of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines in Carmen town in North Cotabato.











Authorities deem that the strafing of a vehicle of a Regional Trial Court judge in Cagayan de Oro City on Sunday night as work-related











Three top athletes from Mindanao have already qualified for the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in August in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.









