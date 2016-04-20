SBS Filipino

AFP and Malaysian Forces to Discuss Security within Border Seas

Published 20 April 2016 at 2:26pm, updated 20 April 2016 at 3:34pm
By Allen Estabillo
Mindanao News: Top officials of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will meet with their Malaysian counterparts next week to discuss the spate of kidnappings by Abu Sayyaf bandits within the border seas that victimized foreign nationals, including several Malaysians. Image: Malaysia-Philippine flags (Philippine Army)

Police and military personnel have widened the rescue operations for five police officers from Davao City who were seized by New Peoples Army rebels in Paquibato district last Saturday.

 

Unidentified suspects bombed but failed to topple early Tuesday two transmissions towers of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines in Carmen town in North Cotabato.

 

Authorities deem that the strafing of a vehicle of a Regional Trial Court judge in Cagayan de Oro City on Sunday night as work-related

 

Three top athletes from Mindanao have already qualified for the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in August in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

 

