African communities 'struggling' with health issues

Published 12 January 2014 at 11:40am, updated 4 May 2016 at 4:40pm
Source: SBS
Community workers say cultural and educational barriers mean some emerging African migrant communities are struggling to address key health issues.Some are calling for more health information and services to be made available in languages other than English.But they say there's also a need to do more to encourage members of emerging communities to recognise health problems, and to seek help to deal with them.

