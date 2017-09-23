SBS Filipino

After 70 years, monument honours Australian peacekeepers

Published 23 September 2017 at 11:26am
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Source: SBS
They are the unsung heroes of Australia's overseas missions, but, now, peacekeepers have been granted a long-awaited honour. Image: David Savage (SBS)

A new memorial pays tribute to thousands who have dedicated their lives to peacekeeping missions -- one of whom has inspired a refugee to follow in their footsteps.

 

 





