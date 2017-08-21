After just four years of basketball, refugee takes a shot at NBL

It is a journey that started in South Sudan.
Published 21 August 2017 at 1:06pm, updated 22 August 2017 at 2:38pm
By Adrian Arciuli
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Deng Acouth only started playing basketball four years ago. Now, he is on the cusp of representing the Sydney Kings in Australia's National Basketball League. Image: Deng Acouth (SBS)
Published 21 August 2017 at 1:06pm, updated 22 August 2017 at 2:38pm
By Adrian Arciuli
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share