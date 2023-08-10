KEY POINTS
- The couple met on a dating site when Edz was 27 years old and Izzy was aged 67 years old.
- While age gap may bring some challenges for the couple, Edz shares age is not a barrier to the success of their marriage.
- Age gap in relationships still face stigmas in modern culture.
'Love Down Under' is SBS Filipino's podcast series which features love, relationship, and family stories.
Age is just a number for YouTube couple with 40-year age gap
10/08/2023