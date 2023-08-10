Age is just a number for YouTube couple with 40-year age gap

Izzy and Edz have a 40-year age gap

In this Love Down Under episode, YouTube couple Izzy and Edz share how they make their marriage work despite the significant age gap and cultural difference.

KEY POINTS
  • The couple met on a dating site when Edz was 27 years old and Izzy was aged 67 years old.
  • While age gap may bring some challenges for the couple, Edz shares age is not a barrier to the success of their marriage.
  • Age gap in relationships still face stigmas in modern culture.
'Love Down Under' is SBS Filipino's podcast series which features love, relationship, and family stories.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
LDU 40 YEAR AGE GAP image

SBS Filipino

10/08/202335:43
