Aged care funding promise slammed as too little, too late

Elderly people walk in the street

Source: AAP

Published 13 September 2018 at 12:46pm, updated 13 September 2018 at 12:53pm
By Jessica Washington
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has flagged aged care as one of his top priorities, and is committing millions to improving aged care, with grants for regional facilities, and plans for a new regulator. Image: Elderly Australians shopping (AAP)

But the opposition says it’s too little, too late - and the funding doesn’t make up for past budget cuts.

