Aged care homes in spotlight over COVID-19 actions

Fiona Hutchinson and her 80-year-old father Robert Bach. Source: Supplied
Published 11 August 2020 at 11:47am
By Nakari Thorpe
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Royal Commission into Aged Care has heard the sector had no federal COVID-19 response plan, despite almost 70 per cent of deaths occurring in nursing homes It comes as families delay moving their loved ones into aged facilities
Published 11 August 2020 at 11:47am
By Nakari Thorpe
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share