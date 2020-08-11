SBS Filipino

Aged care homes in spotlight over COVID-19 actions

Fiona Hutchinson and her 80-year-old father Robert Bach.

Fiona Hutchinson and her 80-year-old father Robert Bach. Source: Supplied

The Royal Commission into Aged Care has heard the sector had no federal COVID-19 response plan, despite almost 70 per cent of deaths occurring in nursing homes It comes as families delay moving their loved ones into aged facilities

