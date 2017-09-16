Aged-care homes look overseas for language help

Now, some aged-care services are looking beyond Australia to find bilingual workers to meet their needs.
Published 16 September 2017 at 10:06am, updated 16 September 2017 at 11:12am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
The effects of dementia on bilingual people can include the sudden loss of a second language, leaving those affected feeling isolated -- especially in aged care. Image: Worker Nectaria Stavrou and residents (SBS)
