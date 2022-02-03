Aged care taskforce to investigate deaths

Highlights Prime Minister Scott Morrison pledged two one-off payments of up to $400 for each worker to help retain staff.

Of about 170,000 aged residents eligible for a booster only 125,000 have had their third jab.

20,000 have either not received a first or second dose.

The federal government launched a task force to look into aged care fatalities.





Labor has slammed the idea saying it doesn't achieve the systemic change needed in the sector and insists Aged Care Services Minister, Richard Colbeck should resign.





