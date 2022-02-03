SBS Filipino

Aged care taskforce to investigate deaths

SBS Filipino

A cleaner wheels a trolley past an aged care lodge

A cleaner wheels a trolley past an aged care lodge Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 February 2022 at 10:57am, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:23pm
By Krishani Dhanji, Pablo Vinales
Presented by TJ Correa
Source: SBS

The nation's Chief Medical Officer is warning of further deaths as the federal government sets up a task force into aged care fatalities since the start of the omicron wave.

Published 4 February 2022 at 10:57am, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:23pm
By Krishani Dhanji, Pablo Vinales
Presented by TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Prime Minister Scott Morrison pledged two one-off payments of up to $400 for each worker to help retain staff.
  • Of about 170,000 aged residents eligible for a booster only 125,000 have had their third jab.
  • 20,000 have either not received a first or second dose.
The federal government launched a task force to look into aged care fatalities. 

Labor has slammed the idea saying it doesn't achieve the systemic change needed in the sector and insists Aged Care Services Minister, Richard Colbeck should resign.

Listen to the audio:

Advertisement
LISTEN TO
Aged care taskforce to investigate deaths image

Aged care taskforce to investigate deaths

SBS Filipino

03/02/202205:07


 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?