Agreement hailed in Timor oil and gas dispute

Published 5 September 2017 at 12:31pm
Australia and Timor Leste have welcomed an agreement in their long-running dispute over oil and gas fields in the Timor Sea. Larawan: An oil rig in the disputed Timor Sea between Australia and Timor Leste (SBS)

The international Permanent Court of Arbitration has announced the parties have reached a deal following conciliation proceedings.

But in this report, the bitterness the wrangling caused between the two countries won't be easily forgotten.

 





