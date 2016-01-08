SBS Filipino

Agriculture For Economic Development in Christmas Island

site_197_Filipino_465048.JPG

Published 8 January 2016 at 2:26pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:52pm
By Ryan Emery, Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Life on Christmas Island can be expensive, particularly when it comes to fruit and vegetables. It all needs to be flown in, flights are only every two weeks, and a head of lettuce can cost up to $18. Image: At work in the fields of Christmas Island (SBS)

The myth has been that food cannot be grown on a commercial scale on Christmas Island. But a group of agricultural specialists is proving that wrong and hopefully leading the way to a new commercial enterprise to boost the island's limited economy.

