Ai Weiwei says 'stop the boats' policy gives Australia a bad image

Ai Weiwei poses in front of his installation Law of the Journey in Sydney 704 Source: AAP
Published 14 March 2018 at 3:35pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:07am
By Rosemary Bolger, Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei has criticised Australia's asylum seeker policy as giving the country a "bad image". His latest installation to be featured at this year's Sydney Biennale looks at what he calls a current crisis of humanity, rather than a refugee crisis.
Published 14 March 2018 at 3:35pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:07am
By Rosemary Bolger, Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share