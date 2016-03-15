Aid, Relations top agenda of Bishop talks with Fiji PM

Bishop also detailed Australia's humanitarian assistance in the wake of last month's category-five storm that left 44 people dead and caused wide-spread destruction.
Published 15 March 2016 at 1:41pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:47pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has visited Fiji, inspecting damage from Cyclone Winston. Image: Foreign Minister Julie Bishop inspects cyclone damage to a school in the Fijian village of Rakiraki. (AAP)
