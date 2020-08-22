Aiming to eliminate cervical cancer

Highlights Research suggests that cervical cancer elimination could be achieved globally by the year 2100, and in Australia elimination could be achieved by 2035

90 per cent of girls must be vaccinated, 70 per cent coverage for twice-lifetime cervical screening and 90 per cent coverage for treatment of invasive cancer

Over 90 per cent of cervical cancer deaths occur in less-developed regions or in low socio-economic communities

There are an estimated 930 newly diagnosed cases of cervical cancer in Australia and already more than 200 deaths this year alone according to the AIHW Cancer Data in Australia 2020 report.





" Cervical cancer is an enormous problem globally. In fact in many countries in the world it's the most common cancer in women. Unfortunately those tend to be the poorest countries in the world. Unfortunately more than 300,000 women die every single year from cervical cancer. So, even in the context of the current crisis this is still a crisis which is evolving that's been going on and will cause the death of many hundreds of thousands of women if we don't act now," says Professor Karen Canfell, Chair of Cancer Council’s Screening and Immunisation Committee.

















