SBS Filipino

Aiming to eliminate cervical cancer

SBS Filipino

Cervical cancer

Australia is on track to become the first country in the world to eliminate cervical cancer. Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 August 2020 at 11:37am
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia is on track to become the first country in the world to eliminate cervical cancer. A collaboration between the Australian Government, the Cancer Council and the World Health Organisation has set firm targets.

Published 22 August 2020 at 11:37am
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlights
  • Research suggests that cervical cancer elimination could be achieved globally by the year 2100, and in Australia elimination could be achieved by 2035
  • 90 per cent of girls must be vaccinated, 70 per cent coverage for twice-lifetime cervical screening and 90 per cent coverage for treatment of invasive cancer
  • Over 90 per cent of cervical cancer deaths occur in less-developed regions or in low socio-economic communities
There are an estimated 930 newly diagnosed cases of cervical cancer in Australia and already more than 200 deaths this year alone according to the AIHW Cancer Data in Australia 2020 report.

"Cervical cancer is an enormous problem globally. In fact in many countries in the world it's the most common cancer in women. Unfortunately those tend to be the poorest countries in the world. Unfortunately more than 300,000 women die every single year from cervical cancer. So, even in the context of the current crisis this is still a crisis which is evolving that's been going on and will cause the death of many hundreds of thousands of women if we don't act now," says Professor Karen Canfell, Chair of Cancer Council’s Screening and Immunisation Committee.

 

 

Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom