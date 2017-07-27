Airbags in recalled vehicles may have same-brand replacement

site_197_Filipino_722569.JPG

Published 27 July 2017 at 12:01pm, updated 27 July 2017 at 12:03pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A number of car manufacturers in Australia have admitted refitting vehicles with the brand of airbags linked to 18 deaths worldwide. Image: Tom Godfrey of Choice (SBS)

A three-month investigation by the consumer monitor Choice has found companies have been replacing the airbags in recalled cars with airbags which could still be faulty

