Airport workers to undergo random explosive tests

Published 24 October 2017 at 1:03pm, updated 24 October 2017 at 1:06pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
One hundred and forty thousand workers around the country with access to so-called restricted areas of airports will undergo random testing for explosives. Image: Transport Minister says new airport security measures will keep Australians safe (AAP stock)
Published 24 October 2017 at 1:03pm, updated 24 October 2017 at 1:06pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The federal government says the new security checks are about enhancing public safety.
But as this report shows, it has come under criticism for not making the screening mandatory.