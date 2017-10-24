SBS Filipino

Airport workers to undergo random explosive tests

Australian Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester speaks during House of Representatives Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, October 18, 2017. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING

Source: AAP

Published 24 October 2017 at 1:03pm, updated 24 October 2017 at 1:06pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Annalyn Violata
One hundred and forty thousand workers around the country with access to so-called restricted areas of airports will undergo random testing for explosives. Image: Transport Minister says new airport security measures will keep Australians safe (AAP stock)

The federal government says the new security checks are about enhancing public safety.
　
But as this report shows, it has  come under criticism for not making the screening mandatory.

