Alarming increase in the number of elderly women who are homeless

Published 23 March 2018 at 4:21pm, updated 23 March 2018 at 4:45pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Recent statistics from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reveal an alarming increase in retired and elderly women who are unable to afford housing and have become homeless. However, the Housing for the Aged Action Group's (HAAG) Fiona York is not surprised because most of their clients are single pensioners who are unable to afford the private rental market. conditions. She also adds that homelessness is not limited to living in the streets, there are those who live in inadequate and unsafe

