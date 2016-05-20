Alfred Nicdao, the actor

SBS Filipino

Published 20 May 2016 at 3:56pm, updated 21 May 2016 at 2:01pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Filipino Australian Actor Alfred Nicdao has been seen on Australian TV screens on Neighbours, Offspring, Betterman and Sea Patrol. He has played the villain and the victim alongside some of Australia's biggest actors. At present, he stars in ABCs TV Series Tomorrow When the War Began He shares us his story as an Asian actor in Australia. Image: Alfred Nicdao at SBS Studio Federation Square, Melbourne (SBS Filipino)

http://www.tomorrowwhenthewarbegan.com/

 

