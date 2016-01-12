All set for Sinulog 2016, even as police prepare against reported robbers and thieves from Mindanao; classes to be suspended in areas where the International Eucharistic Congress will be held; Comelec starts gun ban as election period sets in; In Lahug, Cebu, residents call for removal of two mobile phone transmissions which are believed to cause illnesses from their radiation; and Metro Pacific Tollways starts third bridge connecting Mactan and Cebu islands.



