Killing sharks won't reduce risk, university lecturer says, as new attacks are recorded; Indian couple Pankaj and Radhika Oswal target ANZ in $1.5b legal action over Burrup Fertilisers sale; Allergy-free peanuts a step closer as researchers identify genetic code; WA earthquake: Three tremors shook Norseman including a magnitude 5.2; Perth weather: Coldest June day in five years, heavy rain, hail
Published 9 June 2016 at 11:41am, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:47pm
By Cielo Franklin, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Perth report. Summary of latest news in the state by Cielo Franklin Image: Allergy-free peanuts on the horizon (AAP)
