Almost 6,000 Australians a year die of alcohol-related disease

Deaths from alcohol-related diseases analysed

Deaths from alcohol-related diseases analysed Source: AAP

Published 3 March 2018 at 10:54am, updated 3 March 2018 at 11:01am
By Lydia Feng
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A new report suggests alcohol-related diseases cause nearly 6,000 Australian deaths each year.

Medical experts are calling for health-warning labels to become mandatory on alcohol bottles and a limit on alcohol advertising.

