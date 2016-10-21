SBS Filipino

AMA recommends GPs raise fees to cover costs

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_573761.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 October 2016 at 12:46pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:30am
By Maya Jamieson, Kristina Zarich
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Australian Medical Association has renewed its calls for G-Ps to raise consultation fees to keep up with the rising costs of running a practice. The Federal Government's freeze on Medicare rebates is being blamed. They are not scheduled to rise until 2020.

Published 21 October 2016 at 12:46pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:30am
By Maya Jamieson, Kristina Zarich
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Image: AMA vice president Tony Bartone (AAP)

Share

Latest podcast episodes

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks