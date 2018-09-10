SBS Filipino

American version of football called Gridiron, coming to Australia

Marcos Delana (l) and Rustum Todd (r)

Published 10 September 2018 at 10:00am, updated 10 September 2018 at 2:37pm
By Darren Mara
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

American football, or gridiron, has come to Australia as a six-week scouting program by the United States' National Football League rolls out across the country and in the Pacific islands.

