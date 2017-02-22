Amnesty report says asylum policy inhumane and abusive

The Amnesty State of the World's Human Rights report also sharply criticises Australia over its failure to close the gap on Indigenous incarceration.
Published 23 February 2017 at 9:51am
By Darren Mara
Source: SBS
Amnesty International has labelled Australia's offshore-detention policy on asylum seekers "inhumane" and "abusive" in calling for its abolishment for the second straight year Image: A Manus Island detainee's injuries after reportedly being bashed by authorities (AAP) .
