Amnesty report says asylum policy inhumane and abusive

Published 23 February 2017 at 9:51am
By Darren Mara
Source: SBS
Amnesty International has labelled Australia's offshore-detention policy on asylum seekers "inhumane" and "abusive" in calling for its abolishment for the second straight year Image: A Manus Island detainee's injuries after reportedly being bashed by authorities (AAP) .

The Amnesty State of the World's Human Rights report also sharply criticises Australia over its failure to close the gap on Indigenous incarceration.

