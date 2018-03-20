An Aussie support for Duterte made rounds on social media

He said that President Duterte was the real 'Jewel in the Crown of the Philippines' and the 'real deal;' he is also a once-in-a-lifetime true leader of his people.





Vodicka continued that the citizen of the Philippines should love him, care for him and protect him to improve the lives of the future generation of Filipinos.





Because of the heartwarming message, this caught the attention of a blogger and supporter of the president. "Need to share this so we all know that we are not alone. Thank you Peter Vodicka," says the blogger Jovybev Aquino who took a screenshot of Vodicka's comment and shared it on Facebook.





Facebook post of Jovybev Aquino regarding the comment made by Peter Vodicka about President Rodrigo Duterte (Source: Jovybev Aquino's Facebook) Source: Jovybev Aquino's Facebook





It then circulated online (at least within the circle of President Duterte's supporters) and received positive reactions and feedback. Below are the reactions of netizens from Duterte Today and Jovybev Aquino's facebook pages;





Comments from netizens to Peter Vodicka Source: Facebook pages of Duterte Today and Jovybev Aquino





As this Australian man gained for himself instant fame, SBS Filipino tries to know a little more about him through this interview.















