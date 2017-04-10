SBS Filipino

An Australian was a key behind UAE figure skater's success

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_662142.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 April 2017 at 10:01am, updated 10 April 2017 at 10:07am
By Kerrie Armstrong
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

This year, hijab-wearing figure skater Zahra Lari has shot to international fame as the United Arab Emirates' first competitive skater. Image: Australian figure skater coach Emilia Ahsan (SBS)

Published 10 April 2017 at 10:01am, updated 10 April 2017 at 10:07am
By Kerrie Armstrong
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
But little-known is that one of the key people behind her success was an Australian.

 

... has the story





Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul