SBS Filipino

An Evening with the Star Brian

SBS Filipino

Brian in one of his dance performances

Brian in one of his dance performances

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 November 2013 at 12:20pm, updated 16 January 2021 at 11:56am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

He has performed with other Filipino singers and artists here in Sydney and has won the FIlipino-Australian Talent Quest 2008, but, he only had his first-ever concert in November 2013. Brian Lorenz talks about his first solo concert.

Published 3 November 2013 at 12:20pm, updated 16 January 2021 at 11:56am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January