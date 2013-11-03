An Evening with the Star Brian

Brian in one of his dance performances
Published 3 November 2013 at 12:20pm, updated 16 January 2021 at 11:56am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
He has performed with other Filipino singers and artists here in Sydney and has won the FIlipino-Australian Talent Quest 2008, but, he only had his first-ever concert in November 2013. Brian Lorenz talks about his first solo concert.
