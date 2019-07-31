SBS Filipino

An inclusive Australia, looking into polyculturalism

SBS Filipino

2019 most reputable companies in Australia

2019 most reputable companies in Australia Source: Getty Images/courtneyk

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 July 2019 at 3:41pm, updated 1 August 2019 at 12:14pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A study on polyculturalism aims to understand how cultures, values and way of life, and perception about other cultural groups affect our personal well-being. This research is being conducted as part of an Honours thesis submitted to the Department of Psychology and Counselling, La Trobe University. Ariane Virgona explains.

Published 31 July 2019 at 3:41pm, updated 1 August 2019 at 12:14pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom