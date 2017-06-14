SBS Filipino

An unintended consequence of the skilled visa revamp?

Published 14 June 2017 at 12:46pm, updated 14 June 2017 at 2:24pm
By Jackson Gothe-Snape
Presented by Maridel Martinez
In April, the government shocked businesses and migrants with an overhaul of 457 temporary worker visas, cutting eligible occupations and dropping age thresholds. One unintended consequence could be that some exceptional international talent will be lost to Australia.

