But as Australia reveals its involvement in the fight in the Philippines, a highly regarded regional analyst is saying the Philippine government should have responded far earlier.
Analyst says Philippines should have signs of Marawi earlier
Published 8 July 2017 at 9:41am, updated 9 July 2017 at 2:25pm
By Amanda Copp
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Australian Defence Force announced late this week it had sent two spy planes to the Philippines to help the government with the surveillance of rebel militia groups. Image: A destroyed house near the frontline in Marawi on the southern island of Mindanao, Philippines (AAP)
