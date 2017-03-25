SBS Filipino

Ancient History studies to look at Ancient Australia

SBS Filipino

Engraving of 'Pimbloy,' believed to be Pemulway, by Samuel John Neele

Engraving of 'Pimbloy,' believed to be Pemulway, by Samuel John Neele Source: State Library of Victoria

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 March 2017 at 11:31am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:15am
By Claudianna Blanco, Amanda Copp
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Students of Ancient History in New South Wales schools will have a new case study in their curriculum this year -- on ancient Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history. Image: Engraving of 'Pimbloy,' believed to be Pemulway, by Samuel John Neele (State Library of Victoria)

Published 25 March 2017 at 11:31am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:15am
By Claudianna Blanco, Amanda Copp
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It is part of revisions to the Higher School Certificate (HSC) that include changes to 22 subjects, including English, mathematics, science and history.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul