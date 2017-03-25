Ancient History studies to look at Ancient Australia

It is part of revisions to the Higher School Certificate (HSC) that include changes to 22 subjects, including English, mathematics, science and history.
Engraving of 'Pimbloy,' believed to be Pemulway, by Samuel John Neele Source: State Library of Victoria
Students of Ancient History in New South Wales schools will have a new case study in their curriculum this year -- on ancient Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history. Image: Engraving of 'Pimbloy,' believed to be Pemulway, by Samuel John Neele (State Library of Victoria)
