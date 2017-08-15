Joyce becomes the most recent in a string of federal politicians to find he has violated constitutional laws preventing politicians from holding dual citizenship.
And now Deputy PM has dual-citizenship issue
Published 15 August 2017 at 12:01pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The scandal over politicians and dual citizenship has again flared up, with news that Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce is an unwitting citizen of New Zealand. Image: Barnaby Joyce in Question Time (AAP)
Published 15 August 2017 at 12:01pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share