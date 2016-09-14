SBS Filipino

Andrea Jaca Smith, on facing the challenge of 'her' gender identity

Andrea Jaca-Smith

Andrea Jaca-Smith Source: Supplied

Published 14 September 2016 at 5:41pm, updated 2 September 2018 at 3:39pm
By Cybelle Diones
The winner of this year's Miss Transsexual 2016 is a proud Filipina transwoman -- Miss Andrea Jaca-Smith. Image: Winner of Miss Transsexual 2016, Ms. Andrea Jaca Smith (Supplied)

She shared to us her journey from identity crisis to identity acceptance and "the big decision" to undergo medical operation, to finally become a woman.

 

 

 

 

 

