Ang Larawan, backstory

The Cube, ACMI

(center) H.E. Amb Minda C Cruz at the Melbourne screening of Ang Larawan with previous Honorary Consul to Victoria M Walkley, G Kalong and R Hernandez Source: Roda Masinag/ SBS

Published 8 June 2018 at 6:01pm
By Maridel Martinez
Ang Larawan recently screened in Australia, H.E. Minda Calaguian-Cruz, Philippine Ambassador to Australia traveled to Melbourne for the screening. She shares the story behind Ang Larawan's screening in Australia

