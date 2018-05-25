SBS Filipino

Ang Larawan, screening in Melbourne

free screening 7 June at ACMI, Federation Sqaure in Melbourne

'Ang Larawan' stars Joanna Ampil, Rachel Alejandro and Paulo Avelino Source: poster supplied

Published 25 May 2018 at 2:34pm, updated 28 May 2018 at 10:35am
By Maridel Martinez
Ang Larawan, a multi-awarded Filipino musical by director Loy Arcenas, will screen at the Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI) this June 7. Tickets are FREE, limited seats. Listen in as FASTCO's Ethel Villfranca and Weng Veloso share details of the coming event.

 Ang Larawan is based on the  1997 stage play, Larawan which in turn was based on the 1950 literary play
A Portrait of the Artist as Filipino
 by National Artist
Nick Joaquin


 


