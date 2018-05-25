Ang Larawan, screening in Melbourne

Ang Larawan is based on the 1997 stage play, Larawan which in turn was based on the 1950 literary play by National Artist
Published 25 May 2018 at 2:34pm, updated 28 May 2018 at 10:35am
By Maridel Martinez
Ang Larawan, a multi-awarded Filipino musical by director Loy Arcenas, will screen at the Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI) this June 7. Tickets are FREE, limited seats. Listen in as FASTCO's Ethel Villfranca and Weng Veloso share details of the coming event.
