Aussies stigma and controlling asthma during Spring

Highlights More than a quarter of people with asthma uncomfortable using their puffer in public

People with asthma are being left feeling unsupported in the workplace

This Asthma Week (1-7 Sept), Asthma Australia is encouraging Australians to remove the stigma from asthma and find out more to give better support

According to Filipino Australian Doctor Sonny Rueda, asthma is a condition in which your airways narrow and swell due to allergens and other irritants in the air.





The most common asthma triggers include pollens, dust mites, sudden changes in weather, and other irritants in the air such as smoke and perfumes.



"I only have one life to live that is why I want to improve to be a better version of myself." Source: Genevieve Vergara Melbourne-based laboratory safety representative Genevieve Vergara was diagnosed with asthma when she was still 9 years old in the Philippines.



But later her condition gets worsened after suffering from COVID-19.





"I often get asthma attacks, then I decided to visit my GP and the medicines and steroids make my life easier."





Gen admits she's more cautious in going to places, " I bring always masks and puffers."





The stigma of having asthma





" Some people are scared or embarrassed to cough or use puffers in public as they felt misjudged, "she recalls.





But she's not bothered with the stigma attached to their condition.





" I think of myself and if I need to cough and use my puffers in public I don't mind what others would say, my life is at stake."





New research conducted by Asthma Australia in August, revealed there has been a disconnection between public perception and the attitudes of those with asthma.



People with asthma admit they would feel uncomfortable using asthma puffers in public as well as in their workplaces.





Nigel Cooper is a Registered Nurse and currently Acting General Manager for programs and policy for Asthma.org.au





Encourages individuals with the condition never to be ashamed and embarrassed.





" It's okay to have asthma it's not a weakness it's not a stigma. Best advice, talk about your asthma, ring Asthma Australia 1-800 Asthma and see your GP to review your Asthma Action Plan. The greater control over asthma the less impact it will have in your life, and the more freedom you will have once you have control over your asthma."





Treatment of asthma





"When you are asthmatic make sure Asthma Action Plan, is updated as this will help save your life, " Dr Rueda explains.





" Never too complacent, asthma can lead to hospitalisation, and the worst it can cause death."





"I am just grateful for my family and friends who are supporting me in this journey, particularly in losing weight as part of the healing process of asthma." Source: Genevieve Vergara Genevieve is starting a new lifestyle, including her diet plan.





"With the help of my friends, I was able to do a daily routine of walking, going to the gym, and practicing healthy habits of eating. I have only one life to live, I want to be a better version of myself one day."





Available support





Asthma Australia is encouraging Australians to support their friends, family, and co-workers with asthma by taking the time to ask how the lung condition affects them and to help remove the stigma through better support and understanding.





Australia.org.au data shows 2.7 million Australians have asthma in 2017- 2018.





31 per cent of these individuals have their Asthma Action Plan updated.



