SBS Filipino

Anglican Church "deeply ashamed" of responses to child sexual abuse

SBS Filipino

Royal Commission on child sexual abuse

The Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse public hearing into the Anglican Church of Australia in Sydney Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 March 2017 at 11:41am, updated 19 March 2017 at 1:36pm
By Kristina Zarich
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

It's been revealed more than 1,000 complaints have been made alleging child sexual abuse in the Anglican Church in the last 35 years. Image: The Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse public hearing into the Anglican Church of Australia in Sydney (AAP)

Published 19 March 2017 at 11:41am, updated 19 March 2017 at 1:36pm
By Kristina Zarich
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
One bishop, who quit his post yesterday (Thu), has told the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse vested interests got in the way of child protection.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul